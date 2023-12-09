1.56 lakh livestock, 12K tribal families shifted by admn during migration

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 8

In a significant achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, under its initiative for supporting biannual migration of tribal communities, provided transport service to 12,497 families and transported 1,56,215 livestock.

The scheme initiated by the Tribal Affairs Department in 2021 is being implemented through district administrations under supervision of Deputy Commissioners and transport fleet provided by the J&K Road Transport Corporation. More than 12,000 families and around 70,000 population was benefited under the initiative this year, which is highest since the launch of initiative.

The livestock transported included 86,192 from Anantnag, 22,221 from Ramban, 12,714 from Kulgam, 10,223 from Pulwama, 9,758 from Ganderbal, 6,897 from Shopian, 3,593 from Srinagar, 1,748 from Budgam, 1,717 from Bandipora and 1,152 from Baramulla. The arrangements at district level were supervised by the respective Deputy Commissioners.

The concept of transport service was introduced after 1st International Conference on Transhumance held in Albania in 2021, which shared international best practices for sustaining transhumance and supporting the pastoral communities in migration to avoid conflict, mitigate losses and establish institutional mechanisms.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that as per 2021 survey conducted by the department, tribal families possess an average livestock of 12.48 and family size is 5.8. This year total livestock numbering 1.56 lakh was transported along with the families from various districts of Kashmir to Jammu. “An evidence-based public policy has been introduced to acknowledge the rangeland management and environmental conservation services provided by the migratory tribal families based on which transport service is being provided an incentive,” he said.

Choudhary informed that at an average each family saves 20 days of transit and taking into account man-days and prevailing wage rates there is saving of Rs 20,380 per family of 3 adults and additional saving of transport costs upto Rs 40,000. He said that notional saving of these families during current migration season is Rs 25.46 crore for days saved and Rs 48.72 crore for transportation and other expenses. These initiative lead to poverty reduction and also safeguarding the livestock against losses related to accidents, exhaustion deaths and climatic conditions.

He added that the United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP) to create awareness about role of pastoralists in sustainability and drive public policies for their inclusion and empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir, over last two years, has taken substantial steps to promote sustainable transhumance and economic growth of the migratory tribal pastoral families.

Secretary Tribal Affairs appreciated the coordinated role played by the Deputy Commissioners, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Planning Department, Sheep Husbandry Deptt, Traffic Police and other departments to support and facilitate migration of families through National Highway-44 and the Mughal road over last more than 10 weeks which also benefited the smooth export of Kashmir’s horticulture produce and traffic management.

