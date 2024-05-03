1 dead, 11 hurt in Ramban road accident

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, May 2

One person was killed and 11 were injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

The accident took place late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from Jammu collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal.

The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said. One passenger died on the spot, while eleven others escaped with minor injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

