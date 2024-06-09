1 dead, 14 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, June 9
One person was killed and 14 others injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The passenger vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Manwal when its driver lost control near Battal around 3.45 pm, a police officer said.
An unidentified person was found dead at the scene by the rescuers, while 14 others were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term
Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean regi...
Bus with pilgrims plunges into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after suspected terror attack: officials
The bus came under attack at Teryath village in Poni area
PM Modi equals record feat of 3rd straight term as challenges await
Despite challenges thrown by Lok Sabha election, Modi, 73, r...
New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat
3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...
Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'
Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...