1 dies, 22 hurt as bus overturns in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, December 6
A bus overturned in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday leaving one passenger dead and 22 others, including 14 students, injured, officials said.
The accident took place near Radha Soami Ashram at Thandikassi village along the Rajouri-Jammu national highway.
The bus was on its way from Manjakote to Rajouri and hit two cars before overturning, they said.
The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Rajouri.
