1 killed, 23 hurt in Rajouri accident

Jammu, December 6
One person was killed while 23 others were injured in an accident that took place in Rajouri district of Jammu division on Wednesday.
The accident took place when a minibus on its way from Manjakote to Rajouri town overturned near Radha Swami Ashram in Thandikassi area.
Most of the occupants in the minibus were students. A student died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle.
The injured were immediately shifted to the Government Medical College, Rajouri, and are undergoing treatment.
Two car were also hit by the mini bus when it overturned.
Government Medical College, Rajouri, Medical Superintendent Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar said the injured are under treatment at the hospital.
A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC has been registered. The minibus is believed to be overspeeding and the driver was not able to negotiate a sharp turn due to which he lost control and the vehicle overturned.
