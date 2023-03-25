1 killed, 4 injured in blast at scrap factory in J-K’s Samba

Samba/Jammu, March 25
A person was killed and four others were injured in a blast that took place at a scrap factory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, official sources said.
The factory was located in the Baribrahamana area, they said.
The injured have been hospitalised.
Police have rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter, they added.
