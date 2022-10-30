1 killed, 6 trapped as landslide hits power project tunnel in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 29

A person died and six others were trapped after a landslide hit a tunnel of the under construction hydroelectric power project in Kishtwar district on Saturday.

Five injured have been rescued while an operation is on to trace others, officials told The Tribune. The landslide occurred at the under construction Ratle power project site in the evening hours when a JCB driver initially got trapped and some people rushed to help him. Meanwhile, another landslide took place, resulting in several others getting trapped.

SSP Shafqat Bhat said a rescue operation had been going on. Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said a person was found dead and five others injured. “Some people are feared trapped in the debris. Army and policemen are jointly carrying out the rescue operation,” Yadav said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said a rescue team of about six people also got trapped under the debris. “Spoke to Kishtwar DC on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under construction Ratle power project. A JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons deputed to the site has also got trapped under the debris,” Singh said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the district administration had been directed to provide all necessary assistance. “Army, SDRF and police personnel are carrying out a rescue operation. The district administration has been directed to provide all necessary assistance,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar.