1 militant killed in Uri gunbattle, operation continues

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23

The Army on Sunday said one militant was killed in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC). The operation, which had commenced on Saturday, was still in progress, according to the Army.

“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation that was launched on June 22 in the Uri sector; operations are continuing,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

The anti-infiltration operation started at Gohallan in Uri, close to the LoC in the wee hours on Saturday after Army personnel noticed suspicious movement of infiltrators.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, an anti-infiltration operation was launched in the Uri Sector. Contact was established with infiltrating terrorists and operations are in progress,” the Army had written on X on Saturday. The infiltration bid was foiled at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a spurt in gun battles. On June 20, the Army and the police said two militants were killed in the Hadipora village of Radiabad. They were active for a long period of time and were also able to speak Kashmiri.

