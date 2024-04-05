1 terrorist dead as security forces foil infiltration bid along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, April 5
Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, officials said.
Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders, they said.
However, the intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the soldiers, resulting in the killing of at least one terrorist, they added.
The operation is in progress, officials said.
