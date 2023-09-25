10 border tunnels to be made operational shortly, says BRO

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 24

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is laying greater emphasis on construction of tunnels in mountainous areas to provide year-round connectivity to border regions in Ladakh as well as the north-east.

“In the first 60 years of its existence since 1960, the BRO had constructed just two tunnels. However, in the last three years alone, four tunnels have been completed and 10 more are expected within one or two years,” Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General, BRO, said here on Sunday. “Construction of eight more tunnels has also been planned,” he added.

He was here to review the progress of the world’s largest 3D printed complex that is being constructed by the BRO in Chandigarh to provide transit support facilities to personnel and equipment en route to Ladakh.

Tunnels, he said, were the most effective means to provide fast and all-weather connectivity to remote border areas as most mountain passes remain closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. The BRO is also working to reduce the time period that the passes remain closed.

Several projects including roads, bridges and tunnels as well as upgradation of airfields in border areas are underway. Lt Gen Chaudhary said about 60 projects were expected to be complete shortly. Earlier this month, 90 new projects were launched by the defence minister.

