10-day NCC Army camp held in Gurez

Srinagar, June 15
The Indian Army organised a 10-day National Cadet Corps (NCC) training camp near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez, Bandipora district of North Kashmir.
Conducted by the 3rd J&K Battalion of the NCC from Baramulla, the camp witnessed the participation of 346 cadets from various remote areas, including Uri, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Pattan, Bandipora, Machil, Tangdhar and Baramulla.
The camp, designed to instill patriotism, leadership, and discipline among cadets, featured drill exercises, weapon training, map reading, and radiotelephony.
