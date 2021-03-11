10 held for protesting over Malik’s conviction

Srinagar May 26
The police today arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in stone throwing and raising anti-national slogans at the Maisuma area here ahead of the sentencing of separatist leader Yasin Malik by a Delhi court a day before.
