10 Kashmiri Pandit families flee Shopian

Jammu, October 26
After terrorists carried out a number of targeted killings recently, 10 Kashmiri Pandit (KP) families have left their village in Shopian district in South Kashmir.
They have reached Jammu. Residents of Choudharygund said the recent terrorist attacks had triggered a fear psychosis among the Pandits who lived in Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in 1990s and did not leave their houses. Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down on October 15.
Three days later, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in their rented accommodation in Shopian. “Ten families comprising 35 to 40 members have migrated,” a resident of Choudharygund village, who faced death threat recently, said.
