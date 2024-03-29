10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, March 29

Ten people were killed as an SUV skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu and it fell into a 300-ft-deep gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1.15 am, they said.

Ten people had died, the officials said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel are at the spot.

The bodies of 10 passengers had been recovered amid heavy rain, the officials said.

They said the vehicle’s driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.

A rescue operation is under way, the officials said.

