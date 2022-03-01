10-member delegation visits Pak for Indus meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

A 10-member Indian delegation crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post (JCP) for the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Water Commission (IWC), scheduled from March 1 to 3.

The delegation was led by Pradeep Kumar Saxena, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, and advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Pakistan side will be led by Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters. Pakistan’s objections on hydroelectric projects namely Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) in Chenab basin in J&K and few small hydroelectric projects in Ladakh are likely to be on the agenda for discussion.

According to the Indus Waters Treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through run-of-the-river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation.

The pact also gives the right to Pakistan to raise objections to designs of Indian hydroelectric projects on the western rivers.

