10 modified scooters handed over to battle-wounded soldiers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 20

A rally was held at Nagrota in Jammu on November 19 and 20 by War Wounded Foundation (WWF) with focus on battle-wounded soldiers.

WWF was raised as an NGO by Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi and Maj Gen Ian Cardozo with an aim to empower war wounded soldiers. Presently, Lt Gen Asit Mistri (Retd) is the President of WWF. Retired Army personnel are appointed in different geographic zones, for maintaining liaison with the disabled soldiers

White Knight Corps of the Army based in Nagrota of Jammu presented 10 modified scooters to battle-wounded soldiers which would make them independent for their day-to-day movements and help them to start new ventures.

“It has been seen that injuries sustained by the soldiers, besides restricting mobility, may require 24x7 help from an attendant and psychological health may require professional assistance. Through innovative means, the rally almost every year attempts to address the above mentioned and other issues related to injured soldiers,” an official spokesperson of Army said.

During the rally, an interaction was held in Jammu cantonment between 110 disabled soldiers and prominent citizens of Jammu. “This was a unique interaction, where the citizens felicitated the war heroes and expressed their gratitude for the sacrifices made by the soldiers,” said the spokesperson.

Lt Gen Asit Mistry (retired) educated the gathering about the efforts of WWF to help injured soldiers in various fields.

“WWF has been able to provide a common platform to all injured soldiers and is putting sustained efforts in a systematic and effective way to understand, analyse and project various issues related to these soldiers with the appropriate authorities,” a spokesperson informed.

