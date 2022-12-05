10 peddlers arrested in J&K

Jammu, December 4
Ten peddlers were arrested for possessing drugs in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday. More than 275 kg of poppy straw were seized from a truck loaded with apples during checking at Ramsoo in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday, an official said. Both driver and conductor were arrested.
At Jhajjar Kotli, 46.6-kg poppy straw was seized from a car and two persons were arrested. Three bikers were arrested when the police recovered 10-gm heroin from their possession during checking at SK Bridge in Poonch town. Another man was arrested for possessing 7-gm heroin from Mendhar.
Two persons were arrested in Jammu and 30-gm heroin was seized from them, the official added.
