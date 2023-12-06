10 Punjab dumpers impounded in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

The Kathua administration and the police have seized 10 dumpers from Punjab for allegedly transporting sand illegally. The action against illegal mining activities was led by District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh Rana.

During an operation, the team visited multiple sites from where minerals are dispatched to Punjab. The team seized all the vehicles which were later handed over to the police. The vehicles will remain impounded till the realisation of penalty from the errants. During the seizure, it was also found that all the dumpers had been carrying expired e-challans of the crusher units with them which were also verified on the spot from the official portal of the department.

The DMO informed that no crusher unit was allowed to operate and load vehicles during night hours in the district and instructions had already been issued to work during day time but due to no entry in Punjab, the vehicles wait for a long time and their e-challans expire.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas has instructed the Geology and Mining Department to keep a check on vehicles involved in transportation of mining material and no one should be spared, if found guilty of illegal mining.

