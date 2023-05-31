 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims killed, 63 hurt as bus rolls down gorge at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district : The Tribune India

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims killed, 63 hurt as bus rolls down gorge at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district



Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 30

Ten persons, including five women and a child, were killed and 63 others injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district on Tuesday.

The wreckage of a bus which met with an accident at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district. PTI

All deceased belonged to Bihar and were travelling from Amritsar to Katra, base camp of Vaishno Devi, when the bus met with an accident. As per the investigation by the police, the bus driver, identified as Ganesh, might have fallen asleep or the bus was speeding near a bridge due to which it rammed into the railing and rolled down the gorge.

A rescue operation was immediately started by the CRPF and local residents and injured were sent to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. Three of the victims were critical. There were over 70 passengers, including driver, in the bus. The police have said the bus was overcrowded. Locals said the bus turned turtle before falling into the gorge.

Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, principal, GMC, said the condition of some of the victims was critical.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh also visited the GMC.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha approved Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured. He directed the district administration to provide all assistance to the bereaved families.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the GMC to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh relief

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of pilgrims from Bihar and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of victims. PTI

All belonged to extended family from Bihar

Amritsar: All victims of the bus accident belonged to a family from Lakhisarai of Bihar. Some of them worked in Amritsar and resided at Preet Avenue. They were visiting a relative in Amritsar to attend a function. They later decided to visit Vaishno Devi for the ‘mundan’ of nine-year-old Himanshu and two-and-a-half-year-old Tanya. TNS

Extremely unfortunate: President

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

2
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

3
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

5
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

6
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

7
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

8
Nation EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

9
Delhi

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

10
Nation

Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more may be penalised: Sources

There is an increase of 94 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,34...

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

2.98 lakh kids given polio drops in Amritsar district

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

The mountains are to explore, not to roam, says Gurdial Singh

Unauthorised cuts on Chandigarh-Zirakpur road divider major traffic hazard

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

MP to aid of 3 youths stranded in Turkey

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course