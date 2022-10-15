108-foot high Tricolour hoisted

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 14

A 108-foot tall national flag was hoisted at Langate, the gateway to Bangus valley, in Kupwara district, officials said on Friday. It marks an important event as the region has borne the brunt of violence over the past many decades, read an official statement issued here.

“The unfurling of the 108-foot monumental national flag at Langate Public Park broke the shackles of past militancy and united the locals as citizens of India,” reads the statement.

Langate was once amongst the areas worst hit by violence. “Today the area is peaceful as people have rejected the violence. The area is no more a hotbed of militancy and has emerged as a region with a sense of responsibility towards national integration,” the Army said. On the sidelines of the function, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner PK Pole said over 80,000 fruit-laden trucks travelled through the highway and at the same time some of them were diverted via Mughal road.