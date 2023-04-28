11 tourists carrying fake gondola tickets arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 27

Eleven tourists from Gujarat were arrested in Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort in North Kashmir, for using fake and edited tickets to board the gondola cableway. They were caught by officials of the Gulmarg Development Authority while returning from Kongdoori to Gulmarg.

The management of Gulmarg gondola has urged tourists not to fall prey to touts who deceive them by providing fake tickets. The authorities have capped the number of tickets per day and tickets are available online only. “Traveling on edited or fake tickets is a punishable offence,” officials warned.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, managing director, Cable Corporation, has also requested tourists to avail of facilities online and stay away from touts.

This is not the first time that tourists have been caught with bogus tickets in Gulmarg. On April 22, around a dozen tourists were found using fake tickets.