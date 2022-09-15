12 killed, 23 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 14

Twelve persons were killed and at least 23 others were injured as the mini-bus they were travelling in fell 250 feet into a gorge near Brari nullah of Saujiyan in Poonch district of J&K on Wednesday.

Several schoolchildren were travelling in the vehicle. The incident occurred around 8.30 am when the driver of the “overcrowded” vehicle, headed to Mandi from Saujiyan, failed to negotiate a curve. Local residents informed the police, following which a rescue operation was launched. Army men were the first to reach the spot to help the injured.

Initially, nine bodies were retrieved from the mishap site. Three critically injured passengers succumbed a little later. The injured were taken to the district hospital from where some of them were referred to different hospitals. Six persons with critical injuries were airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, L-G Manoj Sinha and several other leaders have expressed grief over the mishap. The Lieutenant Governor met the injured at the district hospital. Besides Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia, the administration has announced Rs 1 lakh for those who have been seriously injured. PM Modi has also announced Rs 2 lakh aid from the PM’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The residents staged a protest against the government, accusing it of having failed to curb frequent road accidents. They also demanded a well-equipped trauma centre in the area. “In the absence of proper public transport services in the area, people have no choice but to board overcrowded buses,” residents alleged.

