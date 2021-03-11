12 new Covid cases in J&K, active cases reach 53

PTI

Srinagar: J&K recorded 12 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 4,53,990. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,751 as no new fatality was reported, officials said. There are 53 active Covid cases in the UT while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,186, officials added. PTI

One hurt in mysterious explosion in Rajouri

Jammu: One person was injured in a mysterious explosion in Rajouri on Sunday. The explosion took place at Budhal-Shahpur in Kotranka area outside a house after a marriage ceremony, officials said. A police party rushed to the spot to ascertain what triggered the explosion. PTI

4.2-magnitude quake hits Ladakh, no damage reported

Leh: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Ladakh on Sunday. No report of loss of life or any damage to property has been received so far, officials said. The quake struck at 2:53 pm in Kargil. Its epicentre was at latitude 36.02 degrees north and longitude 77.33 degrees east at a depth of 30 km.