12 Rohingya detained in Ramban

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, April 1

The police detained 12 members of Rohingya community in Ramban, officials said on Friday. They had arrived at Dar village in Gool tehsil as part of a Tablighi group. They have been sent to jail in Hiranagar area of Kathua, where most of the Rohingyas Muslims, who had illegally entered the UT, are housed.

The police have identified them as Ameer Hakam, Jaffar Alam, Mohammed Noor, Abul Hasan, Mohammed Alam, Noor Ameen, Noor Hussain, Sayeed Hossain, Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Ismail, Kamal Hussain and Mustafa Hussain. —