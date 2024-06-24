12 vehicles used in illegal mining seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 23

Police in different areas of Jammu and Samba seized at least 12 vehicles which were involved in illegal mining. Jammu police initiated strict action against the criminals involved in illegal mining and minting money out of the public resources.

In an operation which was carried out at different locations in South Zone of the district, police in Belicharana seized three dumpers while Phallain Mandal police seized four tractor trolley loaded with illegally extracted sand. In all, seven vehicles were seized in jurisdiction of Satwari of South Zone.

After detaining of these vehicles, the District Mining Officer was informed for necessary legal action.

Meanwhile, police seized five vehicles across Samba, which were being used for illegal transportation and mining of the construction material.

Police teams from Ghagwal, Samba, Ramgarh and Mansar while performing patrolling duty in their respective jurisdiction, seized two dumpers and three tractor trolleys which were being used for illegal mining of the construction material in the area.

The vehicles were handed over to the Geology & Mining Department, Samba, for further legal action.

