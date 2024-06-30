13,000 visit Amarnath shrine on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29

More than 13,000 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday, the first day of the annual pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

As the annual Amarnath Yatra-2024 commenced on Saturday, the first two batches of pilgrims were flagged-off from the twin base camps at Baltal and Nunwan as they began their journey to the holy cave shrine, situated 3,880 m above sea level in the south Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his best wishes to all the devotees on the commencement of the holy pilgrimage.

“My heartfelt best wishes to all the pilgrims on the commencement of the holy Amarnath Yatra. Associated with the darshan and worship of Baba Barfani, this yatra infuses immense energy in the devotees of Lord Shiva. I wish that all the devotees may prosper with his blessings. Jai Baba Barfani!” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

The pilgrims began their journey towards the Amarnath cave via two routes: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

Spiritual fervour marked the occasion as devotees as pilgrims were seen chanting religious hymns as they proceeded towards the holy cave of Lord Shiva.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged-off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar camp in Jammu. This year, approximately 3.5 lakh persons have already registered for the yatra.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of all the pilgrims. Essential amenities, healthcare services, and robust security measures have been meticulously put in place at the base camps and along the route to the holy cave.

Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shyambir flagged-off the yatra from the Domail, Baltal base camp.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gupta; Baltal camp director, Domail camp director, additional camp directors, and other officials from the district administration, police, and security agencies graced the occasion, ensuring the seamless start of the much-awaited pilgrimage.

The administration is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees participating in this pious pilgrimage, officials stated.

ONGC sets up 200-bed facilities

ONGC has set up two 100-bed hospitals at the twin Amarnath base camps.

It has announced that the facilities would continue to operate post the annual yatra.

ONGC said it had teamed up with the health and medical education department to bolster the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

Recognising the need for sustainable healthcare infrastructure, ONGC, under its CSR initiative, constructed permanent hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam.

Each of these hospitals are equipped with 100 beds, lodging facilities for medical staff & intensive care units that would provide essential medical services to local communities. PTI

(With inputs from PTI)

