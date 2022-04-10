13 held for anti-India slogans in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 9

The police have arrested 13 persons, including two instigators, for anti-India sloganeering at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid during Friday prayers.

Besides sedition charge, those arrested would also be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), said Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal.

“Raids were conducted at different locations and two main instigators were arrested,” a police spokesperson said. The instigators have been identified as Basharat Nabi Bhat and Umar Manzoor Sheikh, both residents of Nowhatta. “Eleven others were subsequently arrested,” the police said. More suspected persons are being examined and would be formally arrested as soon as their clear role surfaces.

“It also came out that the main accused had received instructions from Pakistan-based handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and cause law and order situation,” the police stated. Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has also been invoked.

Nearly 24,000 worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta locality.