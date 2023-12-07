13 vehicles used in illegal mining seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 6

Continuing its drive against illegal mining, Samba police seized 13 vehicles, which were being used for the activity in the district.

Police teams comprising different Station House Officers (SHOs) from Vijaypur, Bari Brahmana, Purmandal, Rakh Amb Talli, Mansar seized these vehicles from different locations.

The seized vehicles include 11 dumpers bearing registration numbers JK21D-0670, JK21G - 9265, JK21E- 8791, JK21G - 9191, JK19A - 4424, JK19 - 9497, JK19A - 5938, JK19 - 6188, JK21D - 4627 JK02DB - 2425 and JK02CD -8862 and two tractors bearing registration numbers JK21G - 7032 and JK21H - 9479.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said a total of 235 vehicles have been seized in the past ten months for illegal mining by Samba police after launching special drive against illegal mining.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu