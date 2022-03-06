130 industrial services go online in J&K

PTI

Jammu, March 5

As many as 130 industrial services have been made available online on a single-window clearance system, J&K administration officials said today. They said the administration intended to integrate at least another 160 services this year to benefit prospective investors.

The UT is the first among the union territories to integrate its Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) with the Centre’s National Single Window System (NSWS), a digital platform for investors to get their projects approved.

According to officials, the new reforms are bringing in additional businesses. In 2021, J&K received Rs 70,000 crore of investments. The IDS was announced in January 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investments in the UT and to take industrial development to the block level. J&K has entered a new age of developmental trajectory with the integration of IDS with NSWS, an official said, adding that it is a “giant leap” in promoting the Ease of Doing Business.

The IDS was soft-launched in September last year by the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. Through this window portal, J&K is being linked to a large network of partnerships that includes both domestic and foreign companies, they said.

To attract robust investments, the Department of Industries and Commerce, the nodal agency for implementing the industrial reforms, is supervising the compliance of Business Reforms Action Plan-2022 and Regulatory Compliance Burden-2022.

As the NSWS is linked with the India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), it hosts 45 industrial parks in J&K, it will help investors discover available land parcels in the UT, the officials said. In simple terms, the NSWS will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms or offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders, they said. —