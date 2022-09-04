137 new Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar, September 3
J&K reported 137 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,78,220. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,782. There are 966 active cases while 4,72,472 patients have recovered.
