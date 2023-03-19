14 injured as overcrowded cab plunges into gorge in J-K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, March 19
Fourteen people, including some school students, were injured when an overcrowded cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.
The accident happened near Keri Galhuta village of Mendhar around 10.30 am, they said.
The school students were on their way to appear in the board examination when the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.
A rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were shifted to a hospital.
Two girls—Zahira and Rukhsana—suffered serious injuries and were later referred to Government Medical College, Rajouri for specialised treatment, the officials said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft
Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...
No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt
Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...
Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon
Search operation continues to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amr...