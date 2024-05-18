14 vehicles seized over illegal mining in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 17

Continuing its crackdown on illegal mining in Samba, the police have impounded 14 vehicles, including an excavator, which were being used for illegal transportation and mining of construction material.

A statement said that in a crackdown against illegal mining by police teams of Ghagwal, Samba, Mansar, Rakh Amb Talli, Supwal, Rajpura and Goran, one JCB machine, eight dumpers and five tractor-trailers were impounded from different areas. The machines and vehicles have been handed over to the Geology and Mining Department, Samba, for further action.

Meanwhile, in Pulwama district, the Mining Department has seized a total of 211 vehicles and machines involved in illegal transportation and extraction of minerals during first quarter of the year. A penalty to the tune of Rs 72,23,000 has also been realised from the offenders.

Besides, FIRs have been lodged against 25 persons at various police stations of the district. “The proactive stance taken by joint teams to ensure environmental sustainability and preservation of natural resources has resulted in seizures,” an official said.

Pulwama Deputy Commissioner Basharat Qayoom has issued instructions to prevent and deter illegal mining throughout the district during mining task force meetings. The district administration has warned violators against resorting to illegal means.

To ensure that various government works were not hampered, disposal permits for minerals had been issued under rules thereby providing legal source of material for different developmental activities, the official said.

The permit holders were cautioned not to violate the terms and conditions. In some instances, the permits were cancelled for violating the norms, he said.

“A large quantity of minerals from legal blocks of neighbouring districts are being transported to other parts of Pulwama and Srinagar. Such block holders have been directed to carry all requisite documents as mandated under law,” the official said.

