15-kg narcotics seized in Poonch

Jammu, February 26
Thwarting a major drug smuggling attempt from across the border, security personnel seized 15-kg narcotics, possibly heroin, from a village along the LoC in Poonch on Saturday.
The seized narcotics is believed to be worth Rs 75 crore in the international market. Poonch SSP Rohit Baskotra said it was a big achievement for security forces. Baskotra, who rushed to Mendhar, said several attempts were made in the recent past from across the LoC for infiltration and sending arms and ammunition besides drug consignments into J&K. —
