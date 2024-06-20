15 mobile phones recovered by Kishtwar police

Jammu, June 19
Kishtwar Police were able to recover 15 lost mobile phones after they received complaints regarding the same. The cyber cell of the police received various complaints about missing mobile phones. After significant efforts, the police traced and recovered 15 lost mobile phones.
SSP Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom, handed over the recovered mobile phones to their legitimate owners. He appealed to the general public to take utmost care of their mobiles as they contain personal data and there is a possibility of misuse.
“Upon receiving their lost mobile phones, the owners felt elated and expressed gratitude towards the Kishtwar police, especially to SSP Kishtwar, for their arduous effort in tracing their missing mobiles,” an official spokesperson said.
SSP Kishtwar emphasised the importance of safeguarding mobile devices due to the sensitive information those often contain, highlighting the potential risks associated with their misuse. He urged the public to exercise utmost caution in handling their mobile phones to prevent any untoward incidents.
