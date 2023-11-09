16 Corps team on cycling tour from Nagrota to Khardungla

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 8

Jammu-based 16 Corps of the Army is undertaking a cycling expedition from Nagrota in Jammu to Khardungla in Leh, to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of 16 Corps Signal Regiment.

The cycling expedition is traversing through mountainous and treacherous route of approximately 800 kilometres in 23 days, with an aim to foster camaraderie and esprit-de-corps amongst serving soldiers and veterans and inspire youth to serve the nation.

Enroute, the cycling team also paid reverence to bravehearts of the nation who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The expedition will be flagged in at Leh on November 16.

The cycling expedition team today started from Kargil at 8.20 am and reached Bodhkharbu at 4.20 pm after covering an approx distance of 68 Kms. Enroute, the team passed Namika La (12,198 feet) and stopped for tea at the top.

The team will halt for tonight at 260 Transit Camp (Bodhkharbu) and will be moving for Khaltse tomorrow.

#Jammu #Leh