16 JKAS officers now part of IAS, 8 more to join soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is in-charge of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), on Friday said 16 officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) had been inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after a long gap of 12 years and another eight vacancies would be filled soon.

Singh, in an official statement, said, the Centre had also relaxed deputation rules to encourage IAS and other All India Service Officers as well as officers of central services to get posted in J&K.

Rules relaxed Deputation rules relaxed to encourage IAS, other officers to get posted in J&K. —Jitendra Singh, Union Minister

On the steps taken to address the officers’ shortage in the UT, he stated that due to the relaxation in deputation rules, 22 officers belonging to various services and different cadres had now been posted in the UT at various levels at a crucial time.

Singh said the DoPT played a major role in facilitating induction of JKAS officers into the IAS by coordinating with J&K, Ministry of Home Affairs and the UPSC.

The minister said mid-career training of JKAS officers of various seniority was carried out in collaboration with LBSNAA and it provided a new level of exposure to the JKAS officers and more than 200 offices.

Singh said employees of the Central Government working in Kashmir in attached and subordinate offices or PSUs falling under control of the Centre have been extended special concessions for a period of three years from August 1, 2021.

The incentives include an additional house rent allowance, composite transfer grant, per diem allowance, incentive for period of temporary duty, etc., he said.

The minister said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has helped the UT administration to switch over to online functioning, as a result of which the UT exchequer would save over Rs 200 crore incurred in transport of records etc during ‘Durbar move’ — shifting of capitals.

#jammu #kashmir