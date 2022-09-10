 16 JKAS officers now part of IAS, 8 more to join soon: Minister : The Tribune India

16 JKAS officers now part of IAS, 8 more to join soon: Minister

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is in-charge of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), on Friday said 16 officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) had been inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) after a long gap of 12 years and another eight vacancies would be filled soon.

Singh, in an official statement, said, the Centre had also relaxed deputation rules to encourage IAS and other All India Service Officers as well as officers of central services to get posted in J&K.

Rules relaxed

On the steps taken to address the officers’ shortage in the UT, he stated that due to the relaxation in deputation rules, 22 officers belonging to various services and different cadres had now been posted in the UT at various levels at a crucial time.

Singh said the DoPT played a major role in facilitating induction of JKAS officers into the IAS by coordinating with J&K, Ministry of Home Affairs and the UPSC.

The minister said mid-career training of JKAS officers of various seniority was carried out in collaboration with LBSNAA and it provided a new level of exposure to the JKAS officers and more than 200 offices.

Singh said employees of the Central Government working in Kashmir in attached and subordinate offices or PSUs falling under control of the Centre have been extended special concessions for a period of three years from August 1, 2021.

The incentives include an additional house rent allowance, composite transfer grant, per diem allowance, incentive for period of temporary duty, etc., he said.

The minister said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has helped the UT administration to switch over to online functioning, as a result of which the UT exchequer would save over Rs 200 crore incurred in transport of records etc during ‘Durbar move’ — shifting of capitals.

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

Amit Shah to address BJP meeting on Gehlot's home turf Jodhpur

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...


‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner