16 seats for Ladakh students in technical courses across 8 states

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

Sixteen seats have been reserved for students from Ladakh in diploma level technical courses for the academic session 2024-25 across eight states/UTs.

This is in response to the proposal by the Department of Higher Education, Ladakh, for inclusion of the UT in the Government of India scheme for reservation of seats in engineering and diploma level technical courses for states/ Union territories, which don’t have engineering colleges and lack infrastructure in technical education.

The 16 seats have been reserved for the Ladakh students in diploma courses in mechanical engineering, pharmacy, textile technology, library and information science, automobile engineering, bio-medical engineering and fashion designing, respectively, in institutes in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Gujarat.

“Students who clear 10th Board exams are eligible for the diploma courses in mechanical engineering, textile technology, library and information science, automobile engineering, bio-medical engineering and fashion designing, while those who clear Class XII Boards exams are eligible for the pharmacy seats. While the CBSE results have been declared, the results of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) are yet to be declared. The applications for the scheme shall be invited immediately after the results are declared for Class X and XII under JKBOSE,” an official informed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ladakh