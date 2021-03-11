162 firms exhibit indigenous tech

Jammu, May 7
To show the progress made by the indigenous defence industry, an exhibition was inaugurated on the second day of North Tech Symposium at Udhampur. As many as 162 companies exhibited their products. The exhibition highlighted ‘Made in India’ technologies, including innovative products providing solutions to some of the complex challenges faced by the security forces.
The products on display covered a wide canvas, the prominent ones being surveillance and situational awareness, tactical mobility, firepower, force protection, communications, combat medical facility, robotics and simulators.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Lt Gen BS Raju, Army Vice Chief. He said Army would go ahead in procurement of these products that would ensure enhancement of the soldiers’ capabilities.
“I am sure that the technologies that are required by our soldiers will be further strengthened in one or two years,” said Raju.
