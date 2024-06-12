 17% govt buildings solarised in J&K : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • 17% govt buildings solarised in J&K

17% govt buildings solarised in J&K

17% govt buildings solarised in J&K

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chairs a meeting in Jammu on Tuesday.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 11

Out of the total of 32,016 government buildings in Jammu and Kashmir, 22,494 have been found feasible for solarisation. Work of solarisation on 17 percent of buildings has already been completed making the UT among the top performers at national level.

This was divulged in a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo in which he reviewed progress achieved, so far, in solarisation of government buildings in the Union Territory.

Dulloo, while highlighting the significance of this prestigious project towards streamlining power scenario, stressed on framing a vibrant implementation strategy in sync with availability of resources, manpower and allied capacities of the department.

In this regard, he called for conducting a thorough analysis of all the available models adopted by different states and UTs so that the best suitable can be replicated in J&K. He also reviewed availability of funds with the department and the proportion to be pooled from other departments.

He asked about the preparations being made on account of successful implementation of this ambitious scheme here, besides assessing the status of tenders, data compilation and consultation with stakeholders.

The Chief Secretary asked for maintaining close coordination with the PDD discoms for evacuation of surplus energy and realisation of revenue indicating roles for each of the associated partners.

In his presentation, Commissioner Secretary, S&T, Saurabh Bhagat, detailed out the implementation strategy framed by the department for 100 per cent solarisation of government buildings in the UT. He also gave brief account about the institutional set-up put in place by the department to achieve this milestone professionally.

It was informed in the meeting that JKEDA, under Capex mode, shall be implementing 70 MW covering 8,792 government buildings for which tendering process is underway. It was added that JAKEDA, under RESCO mode, is contemplating to execute 175 MW covering 7,039 buildings for which tender document and PPA has been vetted by the Finance Department.

Besides, it was informed that NHPC, under RESCO mode, shall be executing 63 MW of solar energy production covering 2,838 buildings. It was said that NHPC has created SPV for the same. The agency is also covering all the central government buildings present in the UT.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology; Managing Director, JPDCL/KPDCL; Chief Executive Officer, J&K Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA); representatives from JaKeGA, NHPC besides other concerned officers while officers stationed at Jammu participated online.

