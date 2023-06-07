17 labourers injured as truck hits load carrier in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, June 7
A truck rammed into a load carrier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, leaving 17 labourers, including a pregnant woman, injured, police said.
A concrete mixer machine was also damaged in the accident which took place near Baswai Morh along the Jammu-Pathankot highway around 9 am.
They said the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle and it collided with the load carrier carrying labourers for work.
All the injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of three of them was said to be “serious”, they said, adding that the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.
A case has been registered.
