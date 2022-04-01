17 new cases

Srinagar: J&K on Thursday logged 17 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 4,53,737, while no death due to the viral disease was reported, officials said. The death toll stood at 4,750. There are 151 active cases in J&K. —
