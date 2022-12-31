19 drug peddlers booked

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 30

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, the police in Budgam have booked 19 drug peddlers under the Public Safety Act (PSA) this year after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

Four among them were booked under the PSA on Friday, the police said. They have been identified as Jahangeer Ahmad Magloo, Mohmmad Arif Magloo, Mehraj Ahmed Wani and Miasar Ahmed Mir.

They were involved in six NDPS cases registered in various police stations of the district, the police said.