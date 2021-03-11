19 new Covid cases in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, May 3

J&K reported 19 new Covid cases in 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,072, officials said here. Jammu district reported seven new cases while Budgam had five cases.

There are 68 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries reached 4,49,253.

The Covid-induced death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases are rising.