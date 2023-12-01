19-year-old kidnapped, murdered; 1 arrested

Jammu, November 30
Jammu police have found the body of a 19-year-old boy, who was missing since Wednesday morning. As per the police, yesterday afternoon, Parhald Singh, a resident of resident of Nardani Raipur, Bantalab, informed the police that his son Raghav Jamwal was kidnapped by some unknown person. The family of the victim also received ransom calls from the accused.
The family stated that Raghav had gone to the computer training institute in Janipur area in the morning but did not reach there.
“Police parties from Chinore and Domana were sent to Janipur. They came to know that Raghav had not reached the computer centre. Subsequently, an FIR under Section 363 was registered,” a police official informed.
Through human and technical intelligence, police were able to zero in on the alleged kidnapper, who has been identified as Satinder Kumar (23), a resident of Main Bazar, Kishtwar, but presently residing at Patoli in Jammu.
“After hectic efforts, the kidnapper was traced to his rented accommodation at Patoli late on Wednesday and mobile phone of the victim was recovered from his possession, which he was using to make ransom calls,” the police informed. Later, Raghav’s body was recovered on the disclosure of the accused from a jungle area adjoining Raipur Khari-Jagti link road. The accused admitted to killing Raghav by smashing his head with a stone. The accused was known to the victim for the past 4-5 years.
