1989 J&K judge murder probe reopened

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 7

Nearly 33 years after retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo was shot by militants, the Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday sought information from the general public to unearth the “larger criminal conspiracy” behind the killing.

Ganjoo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was shot by militants in November 1989.

The State Investigation Agency, through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of the case to come forward and share information that may have a direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the case. The communique adds the identity of all such persons will be kept secret, besides those giving relevant information would be rewarded. The public can contact 8899004976 or on [email protected].

Ganjoo had sentenced JKLF terrorist Maqbool Bhat to death for murdering Inspector Amar Chand in 1966. Maqbool was hanged in 1984, days after JKLF ultras killed Indian diplomat in the UK.

