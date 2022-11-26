2,085 held in 1,381 NDPS cases this year; 1,270 nabbed in Valley

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 25

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered 1,381 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 2,085 persons this year till October.

A total of 596 cases were registered in the Jammu region and 785 in Kashmir. As many as 815 persons were arrested in Jammu and 1,270 in Kashmir. During the same period, 291 kg cannabis, 200 kg heroin, 1,67,115 tablets, capsules and syrup were recovered. Fifty-two FIRs were also registered against persons cultivating illicit crops.

This was stated during a UT-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of administration, police and health departments. Mehta said drug menace was a grave issue affecting many lives.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) to popularise helpline number 14416 among public. He asked the police to have close coordination with the Rural Development and Social Welfare Department to keep a close watch on those running the illegal trade.

Mehta asked the police to monitor the surroundings around educational institutions for the movement of drug peddlers. He also advised keeping a close eye on pharmacists.

The Chief Secretary urged all DCs to convene NCORD meetings regularly in their territorial jurisdictions.