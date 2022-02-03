2,304 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 2

J&K on Wednesday reported nine deaths and 2,304 fresh cases, taking the total cases to 4,40,480. Kashmir recorded 1,308 cases and four deaths while 996 cases and five deaths were reported in Jammu.

J&K has 29,829 active cases. The last 24 hours saw 78,763 tests being conducted. A spokesperson said 45,345 doses were administered in 24 hours.