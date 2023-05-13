2,500 mobile toilets to be set up for Amarnath yatris

Jammu, May 12
Over 2,500 mobile toilets will be set up for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, with most on the two routes to reach the cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in the Himalayas, officials said.
Scheduled to begin on July 1, the 62-day-long yatra this year could see more pilgrims, they said and added that in total, 1,500 personnel would be manning the toilets from Lakhanpur in Kathua district to the shrine. “Over 940 toilets will be set up at the Baltal axis and 1,345 toilets at the Pahlagam axis,” an official said.
Tenders for installation of the mobile toilets have been floated, the official said.
The administration will also prepare a contingency plan to accommodate 7,500 pilgrims in Kathua district in case of inclement weather or any other emergency.
