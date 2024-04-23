2 absconders arrested in Jammu

Jammu, April 22
Two absconders wanted in different cases were arrested here on Monday, police said.
One of the accused, Locha Singh of Bhour Camp-Chatha here, was arrested following a tip-off, they said.
He was booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act in cases registered at Satwari police station. He had been on the run since 1991, police said.
An arrest warrant had already been issued by a TADA court against him. He was produced before a court after his arrest. The court sent him to judicial custody till April 29, they added. The other accused was identified as Pawan Kumar. He was wanted in cases of narcotics smuggling and had been evading arrest for 12 years, police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused