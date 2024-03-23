2 accused on the run for three decades in police net

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 22

A special team of the police has arrested two persons who had been evading arrest for nearly three decades.

The police said warrants had been issued against Tariq Ah Lone of Karphali Mohalla, Shaheedgunj, and Gulzar Ahmad Chechoo of Aabi Nowpora, Dalgate. The warrants had been issued under Section 512, Code of Criminal Procedure, by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, and the Munsif Court, Pulwama, respectively.

The police said both the accused, who were involved in two cases (FIR numbers 142/1989 and 130/1996) at the Awantipora police station, had been evading arrest for the past 34 years and 27 years, respectively. They were arrested by a police team and produced before a court.

“Similarly, a special team of the Tral police station executed a warrant under Section 512, Code of Criminal Procedure, issued by the JMIC court against Abdul Samad Malla of Gunistan Sumbal who had been evading arrest for the past seven years. He had been booked in a case (FIR No. 49/2017) at the Tral police station. The accused was arrested from the Gunistan Sumbal area. Subsequently, he was produced before a court,” the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar